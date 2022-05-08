NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Whatateacher!

A Nashville school teacher was awarded a $1,000 grant courtesy of Whataburger.

A press release says Whataburger presented a $1,000 grant to Mr. Toby Resha of Metro Nashvilles Public School’s Stanford Montessori Elementary School to support educational resources.

The gift comes as Whataburger gifted thirty $1,000 grants to the school of outstanding teachers across 14 states as part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, which is the chain’s community program working with food insecurity and education.

Congratulations, Mr. Resha!

