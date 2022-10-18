NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since the Tennessee Titans announced a new stadium is in the works, there’s been a lot of buzz about a Super Bowl potentially being played in Nashville.

But what does it take to host a Super Bowl, and what’s it like hosting one? News 2 asked Michael Zimmer, president of Miami’s Super Bowl Host Committee from 2010 – 2020.

“We got the bid, and I looked over to a couple folks, and said, ‘This is the happiest day of your life, getting the bid. Now starts the work,'” said Zimmer.

Zimmer said that Nashville forming a host committee of its own is step one – they are the entity that signs the Super Bowl contract with the NFL, not the city, not the state.

“You need to build that infrastructure of the host committee; you need to build the people that understand what the league is looking for, because the NFL just goes from city to city to city, and once they come up to you, they say, ‘Okay, guys, you ready to go?'”

The host committee is responsible for having the groundwork laid, meaning convention centers secured, hotels booked, sponsorships ready, and yes, the Titans building a shiny, couple-billion dollar stadium looks good, but Zimmer said it’s not everything.

“The stadium is a big, big part of it, but it’s one piece of it. Like I said, you’re only going to spend four or five hours at the stadium that day, the rest of the time you’re going to spend in the community. So I think the stadium is an important part of it, but I think the community and the infrastructure in the community to be able to host events like this, that’s another critical part of it as well.”

Zimmer said it’s also important for any Super Bowl to give back to the community as well.

In Miami, the Super Bowl Committee teamed up with divers from Force Blue and installed a coral reef in Biscayne Bay called the 100 Yards of Hope.

“We planted 100 corals off of Miami in honor of the NFL’s 100 season, and that coral reef will live forever,” Zimmer said. “The game’s going to come and go, and that’s going to be awesome, but what’s the legacy we leave behind?”