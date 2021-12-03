What was that string of lights in the sky above Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — People across Middle Tennessee found themselves staring up at the sky Friday night as a peculiar sight came over the horizon.

Many spotted a long string of lights passing quickly across the sky. Naturally, we all wondered: what is that?

No, it wasn’t a visitor from another planet.

It actually came from here on Earth.

On Thursday, Space-X launched 48 Starlink satellites into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

On Friday, around 6 p.m., the string of satellites could be seen passing over Middle Tennessee — staying in view for about six minutes.

Starlink is a broadband internet service that is distributed by advanced satellites in low orbit. Starlink is a division of SpaceX, and Thursday night’s satellites were launched into orbit with help from the Falcon 9 rocket.

The satellites will space out from each other over time as they continue to orbit the earth. If you want to see them the next time they are overhead, you can track them by CLICKING HERE.