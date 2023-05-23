NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first full month of summer break will see plenty of activities in Nashville, from concerts and comedy shows to athletic events and the all-important CMA Fest. Here’s a round-up of many things happening in Music City next month.

The annual summer series is back for its 29th year. Come to Elmington Park with your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free movie in the park every week in June. Food will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., as well as games, and the films start at sundown — around 8 p.m. each Thursday in June.

June 1: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

June 8: “Mean Girls”

June 15: “Top Gun: Maverick”

June 22: “Lightyear”

Nashville Zoo at Grassmere will hold its annual Brew at the Zoo June 2. Attendees will be able to taste 3-ounce samples of more than 60 different brews and have access to food from more than 10 different local food trucks. Event attendees will also be able to experience the DinoTrek at night during “Dino After Dark” for free and enjoy free carousel rides, live music, special amphitheater shows, and animal exhibits along the path! Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

2023 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Tanya Tucker will take the stage at the Mother Church the first weekend of the month, June 3-4, at 8 p.m. The modern-day country legend will mark 50 years in the industry when she is inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.

Bridgestone Arena will see several heavy hitters in the R&B world Saturday, June 3, when the Nashville R&B Music Experience 2 takes place. Artists including Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton and Tevin Campbell will bring the soul to Nashville, along with El DeBarge, Ginuwine, Tweet, 112, Silk, and Shai.

The 50th CMA Fest will see thousands of country music fans descend on downtown Nashville for the four-day festival. Stages inside Nissan Stadium, at Ascend Amphitheater, on the Riverfront and more will see artists such as Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay and many more.

Comedian-turned-actor DeRay Davis will hit the stage at Nashville’s iconic comedy club Zanies for his “Too Much?!” tour June 9-11. Tickets for his shows start at $35.

Pop star Ava Max will be bringing the “Ava Max: On Tour (Finally)” summer tour to Brooklyn Bowl Monday, June 12.

Are you “Hungry Like the Wolf”? If so, DURAN DURAN has the show for you Tuesday, June 13. The iconic English synth-pop group will take the stage at Bridgestone Arena with “very special guests” Bastille and Nile Rogers and CHIC. Tickets are available now for the night.

The Nashville Symphony will bring the score of Marvel’s “Black Panther” out of the big screen at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center June 15-18. Tickets are available for purchase for those wanting to experience the movie score live, featuring Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducting and Massamba Diop on the tama.

Ryman Auditorium will welcome prog-rockers STYX for two nights in concert with opener Edwin McCain Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18. Tickets range in price from $49.75 to $125.

Walker Hayes’ “Duck Buck” Tour will rock Ascend Amphitheater Friday, June 23. He’ll be joined by Ingrid Andress and Ray Fulcher for the rain-or-shine show.

Bicentennial Mall State Park in the Germantown neighborhood will be filled with thousands gathering for the annual Nashville Pride Festival June 24-25. Several hundred vendors will be there selling their wares, as will food trucks galore. Artists headlining the festival on multiple stages include FLETCHER, Fitz and the Tantrums, Saucy Santana, LEON, Miki Ratsula, Lauren Sanderson and TikTok’s viral sensation corook. The Pride Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Broadway and 8th Avenue. Tickets for the two-day festival start at $10. The event is an all-ages affair. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Considered to be one of the most influential musicians of a generation, Ben Folds will take to the Mother Church with Tall Heights at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.