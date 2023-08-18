NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On a Wednesday in the summer of 1992, Pamela Jean Mitchell went to a fast-food restaurant, where she was seen getting into an unidentified man’s car.

It would be the last time she was seen by anyone. Mitchell, a 30-year-old Nashville mother, was reported missing more than three decades ago on Aug. 19, 1992.

According to investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department, Mitchell never returned home after going to the Krystal on West Trinity Lane that day. She lived only about two miles north on Dickerson Road.

Pamela Jean Mitchell (Courtesy: Ashley Neal)

In an interview with News 2 last year, Mitchell’s daughter said she was only 9 years old when her mother disappeared. She was away at summer camp at the time and never saw her mother again.

The search for Mitchell took investigators to Shelby Park, where Mitchell’s daughter said a team combed the bottom of the river. However, it’s still unclear what may have happened to Mitchell.

It is believed that Mitchell was involved in drugs and prostitution at the time of her disappearance, and her family suspects foul play.

Mitchell would have turned 61 years old in February this year. When she was last seen, Mitchell had brown hair, brown eyes, weighed about 105 pounds and was 5’5″ tall.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-CRIME (615-742-7463).

