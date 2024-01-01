NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s skyline is not what it was ten years ago. News 2 asked real estate experts what parts of town will see the most growth, and what investments need to be made now.

When Nathan Weinberg was looking for a spot to open his coffee shop and real estate office, he chose Dickerson Pike.

“I think this stretch in 10 years is going to look entirely different,” said Weinberg, who is manager broker at MW Real Estate.

Today, Dickerson Pike is a mix of empty lots, renovated buildings, and new construction. But, Weinberg said Nashville’s pikes—Dickerson, Gallatin, Murfreesboro—are the directions that will see the skyline grow. The four-lane corridors are an untapped artery to move cars, people, bikes, and buses around the city.

“We know that the center lanes on our pikes are perfect setups for mass transit,” said Weinberg.

“We know that we can put that in these spaces, and move people to and from downtown. That’s exciting. That’s going to grow the sidewalk infrastructure, it’s going to build up all the additional infrastructure necessary for people to live and work in these spaces,” said Wienberg.

But, Weinberg said Nashville’s most overlooked asset for decades is its riverfront, which is expected to quickly become prime real estate.

“Oracle’s investment along the riverfront, which comes in tandem with the East Bank sort of revitalization. That’s an exciting move. That coupled with the Titans stadium. All of that is going to drive growth along the river. And cities that have significant river infrastructure growth, are cities that remain relevant in the decades to come.”

Looking ahead to 2024, Weinberg sees a lot of potential in Gallatin Pike north of Eastland, The Nations, and the Bordeaux neighborhood. And even though suburban sprawl is always something to keep a watchful eye on, so far Nashville is on a good path to avoid that pitfall.

“I think the unique thing about Nashville is that we are investing in vertical growth in our urban core, and that’s a good thing because it limits the sprawl that might affect neighborhoods that are right behind us here. So they can foreseeably live in their home in a neighborhood like this, and be three minutes until they get to their job at a skyscraper.”

Weinberg admits there will be challenges, including the city and state playing nice. And, also convincing voters that investments in new infrastructure such as mass transit are important for all of Davidson County.

“How do we get people to spend the money? It’s pretty easy in my book. Show them how great it could be. Nobody has done a good job of that.”

Weinberg said with this growth, it is also important to respect generational housing and have all walks of life living and working together.