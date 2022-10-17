NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With an agreement between Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans announced Monday, a new stadium for the Titans could be up and running in Nashville as soon as 2026.

While many have shifted their focus to Nashville having the strong possibility of hosting the Super Bowl in the near future, that may not be the only event to come to town.

Eight new NFL stadiums have been opened over the past 15 years, and each one has brought with it a wealth of opportunities for each city.

Below is a list of some of the major events hosted at the newest stadiums across the league, along with events on the schedule for future years:

SoFi Stadium (2020)

Inglewood, California

Super Bowl LVI (2022)

College Football Playoff (2023)

WrestleMania (2023)

Fifa World Cup (2026)

Summer Olympics Opening & Closing Ceremonies (2028)

Rugby World Cups (2031, 2033)

Allegiant Stadium (2020)

Las Vegas, Nevada

CONCACAF Gold Cup Final (2021)

SummerSlam (2021)

NFL Pro Bowl (2022)

Academy of Country Music Awards (2022)

Super Bowl LVIII (2024)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2017)

Atlanta, Georgia

Cricket Celebration Bowl (2017-Pres.)

SEC Championship Game (2017-Pres.)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (2018-Pres.)

College Football Playoff National Championship (2018)

MLS All-Star Game (2018)

Super Bowl LIII (2019)

FIFA World Cup (2026)

U.S. Bank Stadium (2016)

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Summer X Games (2017-2019)

Super Bowl LII (2018)

NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four (2019)

Levi’s Stadium (2014)

Santa Clara, California

WrestleMania 31 (2015)

Super Bowl 50 (2016)

CONCACAF Gold Cup Final (2017)

FIFA World Cup (2026)

Rugby World Cups (2031, 2033)

MetLife Stadium (2010)

East Rutherford, New Jersey

WrestleMania 29 (2013)

Monster Jam (2013-Pres.)

Super Bowl XLVII (2014)

WrestleMania 35 (2019)

FIFA World Cup (2026)

AT&T Stadium (2009)

Arlington, Texas

Big 12 Championship Game (2009, 2010)

NBA All-Star Game (2010)

AMA Supercross Championship (2010)

Cotton Bowl Classic (2010-Pres.)

Super Bowl XLV (2011)

NCAA Men’s Final Four (2014)

College Football Playoff National Championship (2015)

WrestleMania 32 (2016)

NFL Draft (2018)

WrestleMania 38 (2022)

FIFA World Cup (2026)

Lucas Oil Stadium (2008)

Indianapolis, Indiana

NFL Scouting Combine (2008-Pres.)

NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four (2010, 2015, 2021, 2026)

Big Ten Football Championship Game (2011-Pres.)

Super Bowl XLVI (2012)

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament (2021)

College Football Playoff National Championship (2022)

In addition, each of these massive stadiums regularly hosts large concerts, conventions and other gatherings throughout the year.

The new facility should put Nashville in the conversation to host more national and international events.