NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A batch of mosquitoes captured by pest management in Nashville has tested positive for West Nile virus, the Metro Public Health Department announced on Tuesday.

The health department’s Pest Management Division collected the mosquitoes at a trap near the intersection of Bell Road and Anderson Road in Southeast Nashville, according to officials. As of Tuesday, there had been no human cases reported.

Health officials said additional steps are being taken to educate residents in the impacted areas and monitor for the disease. Pest management will be revisiting the areas and setting additional traps, as well as applying larvicide if mosquito larvae are present.

Residents in the impacted areas will also be getting fliers with information on how to protect themselves against biting mosquitoes and how to reduce standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs, according to the health department.

The Metro Public Health Department began trapping mosquitoes in all parts of Davidson County in May and sending them to be tested at the Tennessee Department of Health’s lab. Larvicide is applied anytime larvae are present. Although, there are no plans to kill adult mosquitoes.

Health department officials recommend residents in all parts of Davidson County take steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas. This includes:

Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trashcans, and wheelbarrows.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with Gambusia fish.

Apply mosquito dunks in standing water areas on your property.

Cut back overgrown vegetation, where mosquitos can easily hide.

Health officials also recommend taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes, including:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.

If you must be outdoors, then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC – those include products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

To find out more information about mosquito control in Davidson County, call 615-340-5660. More information can also be found online by clicking here.