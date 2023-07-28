NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Even though the mulch fire on Centennial Boulevard is contained, there is still heavy smoke and a foul odor coming from the area.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the fire happened Monday morning at Living Earth-Nashville Centennial, a mulching supply business close to The Nations neighborhood.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“I let my dog outside, and I thought that a neighbor was probably burning something, but the smell wouldn’t go away,” nearby resident Logan Gray said.

Gray was one of several residents upset and concerned about the smoke and strong odor coming from the mulch. They are commending the first responders who contained the fire and are still keeping them safe.

The fire department said a large pile of mulch is still smoldering from the base of it. Bulldozers are moving mulch to get to the bottom of the pile, but as they do, friction and heat are building and can cause even more smoke.

“It’s very concerning, especially with what we just heard about the Canadian fires in New York,” Gray said. “Obviously this is nowhere near that magnitude, but it’s never good to breathe in smoke.”

Nashville fire officials explained they cannot do anything about the smoke or smell until the mulch pile eventually burns out. They encourage anyone who may be in the immediate area to limit time outdoors, especially if they are sensitive to the smell.