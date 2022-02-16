NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for two men accused of burglarizing two West Nashville businesses. Investigators say the suspects specifically took vaping products.

“This last one, they used bolt cutters to cut a chain off of the door,” said Sgt. John Bourque of Metro’s West Precinct.

According to investigators, a metal door at Rosa’s Market on 40th Avenue could not keep the suspects away.

They did not take any money, only vaping products.

“We don’t see a lot of it,” said Sgt. Bourque. “It just so happens to be what these guys are taking and we don’t know why. We don’t know if it’s for personal use or if they are going to sell it off market.”

Surveillance video shows the suspects inside Rosa’s Market just after 1 a.m. on February 6th. Store owners tell News 2 it is not the first time they have been targeted.

“The nations has a lot of new businesses. It’s very attractive,” said Sgt. Bourque. “I always like to say — just like when we talk about car burglaries — it’s a high value target area where they have a lot of things close together and things to go to.

Tuesday, another market was burglarized. Stop-N-Shop on Indiana Avenue was broken into with a rock being thrown through the glass door. The suspects in this case also only took vaping products.

Investigators now need the community’s help in finding the men responsible for these crimes. If you have any information on the suspects, call police.