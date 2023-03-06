NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bone Dry Roofing’s work trucks were staged outside the office building Monday after employees worked through the weekend fixing shingles, providing emergency tarping, and replacing rooves which were damaged in Friday’s storm.

“The winds were reaching up to 30, 40 miles per hour and taking off everything from shingles to the ridge cap of your roof, to siding and a whole lot more,” said Timothy Coyle, the Nashville branch manager for Bone Dry Roofing.

Roofers told News 2 the storm didn’t discriminate when it came to damage. Employees responded to calls from Mt. Juliet, to Lewisburg, to Brentwood.

Coyle said some of the main services employees provided over the weekend and after hours were emergency tarping and replacing shingles, which can easily be blown off once wind speeds reach 45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

When it comes to roof repairs, time is of the essence to prevent any leaks or interior damage, keeping Bone Dry Roofing employees working almost around the clock since Friday.

“An event like this definitely has us on our toes, but we’re ready to rock and roll,” Coyle said. “I think we respond in a timely manner, and our goal is just to provide peace of mind to the homeowners of Tennessee.”

Bone Dry Roofing employees’ recent hard work is just the warmup for a busy season ahead.

“It’s definitely picking up,” Coyle said. “With it being a more mild climate here in Tennessee, we experience those cold fronts and then the next day is warm; it’s generated a lot of business for us already out the gates, but with something like this, we’re expecting to see some more weather like this come early spring. We’re busy, but we’re definitely looking for more.”