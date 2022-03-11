NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Department of Transportation has had its hands full with potholes for the last month, and now they’re having to switch gears back to snow.

Since early Friday morning, NDOT crews have had brine trucks out across the Metro area, preparing for the oncoming snow. Once it starts snowing, they will lay down granular salt on their primary routes.

Phillip Jones, assistant director of NDOT, explained their plans.

“When you get a good coat of brine on, if it doesn’t rain too much to wash off our brine solution, it gives us a good way to keep it from getting snow-packed on the asphalt. It’s working from the bottom, we’re working from the top,” Jones said. “We’ve got 28 trucks that will come in tonight at 10 p.m. They’ll be on stand-by and checking routes throughout the county, and as needed, they’ll start salting bridges and overpasses if things start freezing up.”

If the snow really piles up, plows will begin to circulate.

“We’ve got 28 plows. We’re prepared for anything. We wouldn’t plow or start putting plows out on the road until we need to get material off of the roads. I don’t know that this event will warrant that, but if we get some heavy bands in certain areas, these trucks are prepared to lower the plows at any time to start removing the snow off the road.”