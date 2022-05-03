NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of Nashville’s federal courthouse Tuesday night to protest the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Nearly 50 years ago, a ruling from the United States Supreme Court gave women the right to abortion. But after a draft opinion from SCOTUS leaked Monday night, it appears the law could be reversed.

“My first thought was oh my god, we’ve come all the way back around. Like any progress that the movement made throughout the 70s, 80s, 90s and early on, it’s completely going to go backwards,” abortion-rights advocate Kristen Brewer said.

The draft opinion, first published by Politico, was written by Justice Samuel Alito and said there is no constitutional right to abortion. Chief Justice John Roberts later confirmed the document’s authenticity.

If the ruling is reversed, it would allow individual states the power to more heavily regulate or ban the procedure.















“If this does get overturned we’re going to have less rights than our grandmothers and our mothers and think about the next generation. Then it’s going to be even less,” abortion-rights protestor Britaney Phillips said.

Right now, abortion is still legal in all 50 states, though many, like Tennessee, have restrictive laws that make access to abortions more difficult.

Many abortion-rights supporters fear that overturning Roe v. Wade will have dangerous consequences for women across the country.

“It’s about healthcare and having access. By making it illegal you’re not going to stop it, you’re just going to stop it from being safe and accessible to the women who need it most. It’s going to cause wider gaps and disparities among those who have access already and those who don’t,” Brewer said.

The leaked opinion is not definite and the Supreme Court Justices could change their votes in the time leading up to the final decision.

Tennessee lawmakers previously passed a “trigger law” that would criminalize performing abortions within 30 days if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade.