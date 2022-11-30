NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With just a month left in 2022, there have been more than a dozen guns found in Metro Public Schools. The continued arrests linked to guns have some parents on edge, especially Shaundelle Brooks, who lost one of her sons in the 2018 Waffle House shooting.

“Outrage, frustration. I feel like we’re failing our kids,” said Brooks.

She described the fear of losing another child to gun violence after hearing of another gun found in an MNPS school this week.

“When something like that happens of course it triggers something, as a mother — fear,” described Brooks. “Not only because I’ve lost my son to gun violence and I know how it feels, but I also have a son. My 16-year-old that’s in Metro Schools.”

This week, Metro police charged a Hillwood High School tenth grader with carrying a gun on school property. Police say, she was walking in a hallway, upset and had threatened to shoot up the school with a gun. The 16-year-old was taken to an office, where police say her bag was searched, and a nine-millimeter pistol, along with 12 rounds were found. It was her first day at school.

“If you have a gun in the house, store it properly. Your kids shouldn’t have access to guns. I don’t know where she got her gun, but that’s one step at least we should take,” pleaded Brooks. Brooks explained part of the problem is on parents and believes the problem can start at home.

It’s the threat of potential violence that worries Brooks. She knows all too well the effect guns can have. Now, she is hoping parents and the school district can work together to spark change.

“They have to do better at protecting our children. We need more than drills,” said Brooks. “It’s scary to think that we really haven’t had a mass shooting that I know if in schools like Sandy Hook and Parkland, and the way things are going and our weak gun laws, it’s possible here.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

So far this year, more than a dozen guns have been found on MNPS property. The majority of them are at Hillwood High School and Pearl Cohn High School, according to Metro police reports.

The crime has left a number of teens facing serious charges, ranging from 13 to 18 years old.

Brooks is now asking for drastic changes, even going as far as suggesting metal detectors to deter students and keep others safe.

“When my son leaves my car every morning and he goes in there, I’m putting him […] I’m asking these people to protect him, to keep him safe,” said Brooks. “For them to be able to walk into school, with weapons, we’re already failing him.”

The Metro Public School District for months has said they have no plans to install metal detectors within the schools, but school security does conduct random and targeted searches.