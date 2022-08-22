NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one is in custody after a WeGo van was stolen Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 25th Avenue North and Finland Street in Nashville.

According to a statement from WeGo Public Transit, the suspect took over the vehicle and the operator stepped out of the van for her safety.

No passengers were onboard at the time it was taken and the operator was not hurt.

Metro police tracked the vehicle to 25th Avenue North and Lacy Street where it was recovered. A SWAT team surrounded and later cleared the vehicle, but there was no sign of the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.