NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fewer young adults are going to college in Tennessee compared to a few years ago, and some are looking at trades. A new WeGo Public Transit program aims to get more mechanics into the workforce and keep city buses out on the roads.

“I love it, I love working on transportation vehicles,” said Michael Ward, an A diesel mechanic with WeGo.

For almost 42 years, Ward has worked in the auto industry. Less than a month shy of retirement from WeGo, he said it’s been a fulfilling career in an industry that is welcoming the next generation.

“My job is very intricate, it’s very detailed. We’re tearing apart high-dollar systems and putting everything back together,” Ward explained. “You get to work on buses, you get to do what you love.”

Nationwide, the auto industry is dealing with a shortage of mechanics. WeGo is now offering a new apprenticeship program to help fill the gaps locally.

“This is a hands-on program where people come in, they get the training they need to be diesel mechanics, but they also get paid on the job for that training,” said Eric Melcher, the public information officer for WeGo.

The program comes at a time when the rate of students choosing to go to college is dropping. Some young adults are turning to trades jobs.

According to data from the National Student Clearinghouse, there was 9.2% total decline in freshman enrollment between fall 2019 and fall 2021. The state’s higher education commission reported only a slight increase in enrollment for 2022 high school graduates.

With upcoming service changes in the spring, WeGo officials are hoping the program will lead to more applicants for the transit system.

“I was just in a meeting last week where we were talking about, specifically, ‘Okay, if there’s going to be this amount of service change with this amount of upgrade in service, we need this many operators to do it,’ and it’s the same with mechanics,” said Melcher. “Without mechanics and operators, we can’t get done what we need to get done for the city.”

