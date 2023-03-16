NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public transit is welcoming its newest group of mechanics.

On Thursday, the company held a special signing ceremony for its mechanic apprenticeship program.

The goal of the program is to help people start a career in mechanics — all while having a paid job secured with the company.

News 2 spoke with some brand-new apprentices about why they were excited to join.

(Courtesy: WeGo)

“I’ve always wanted to become a mechanic at a young age,” said Diego Alvarez.

“This is an extremely great place to work,” said Remington Stewart. “Not a bad person here, you know?”

Applications for the next class open up on July 1. If you’re interested, CLICK HERE.