NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – WeGo Public Transit will be resuming regularly scheduled service on all local bus and paratransit routes Sunday after record snowfall Thursday.

WeGo says the public is asked to follow WeGo Public Transit on social media and visit their website for continuous updates.

Riders can also check one of the mobile real-time information tools, such as Google Transit or the Transit App for detailed information and service updates.