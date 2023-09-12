NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new multi-million dollar transit center is coming to Antioch.

The project is going to be an anchor for the redevelopment of the former Global Mall.

A $5 million grant was awarded to the Antioch transit center from the Federal Transit Administration. It will serve as a hub for transit services in Southeastern Davidson County to the Murfreesboro corridor.

On Tuesday, leaders received that money to move the project forward. The transit center is set to be located inside the Southeast Community Center on Hickory Hollow Parkway. As ridership increases, local leaders emphasized the importance of a successful transit system.

This stop, No. 55, will be used as an anchor as it’s the transit system’s busiest route and one of the busiest corridors in the state. Buses in this area transport roughly 5,000 riders per weekday and are operating at 130% for ridership from pre-pandemic levels, so this will create more opportunities for transportation. The hub is a new regional mobility center and takes the place of what once was the site of the Global Mall.

“When this mall closed, it shut down our community access. We didn’t have a hub, so now we’re about to provide a brand new hub, a homage to the past of what use to be on this site, but moving us forward into a really bright future,” said Metro Councilmember Joy Styles, who spoke at the check presentation alongside Mayor John Cooper and other city and state leaders. “With this new plan and having a regional transit center, we will have that. We will be able to live and play and work in the same spot, and we haven’t been able to do that for over a decade.”

Included in the mobility center’s amenities will be six to eight bus bays with seating, climate-controlled waiting areas, and more. This is one of 130 federally supported projects across the country as part of the Biden Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed in 2021.