NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit will reduce service and limit routes on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the last bus departures from WeGo Central will be at 6:15 p.m. for local neighborhood routes and 8:15 p.m. for major corridors.

Rides will resume Saturday at 7:15 a.m. and additional service will be added throughout the day as road conditions allow.

WeGo Access paratransit will only offer service for work and medical trips on Saturday. Paratransit customers should prepare for possible delays. Access on Demand services will not be available.

Safety is our number one priority, so please be aware that there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously. We ask that you allow for additional travel time so we can help get you where you need to go safely.

-WeGo Public Transit

The bus routes in operation until 6:15 p.m. Friday:

            4 Shelby (to Shelby & 19th)                          17 12th Avenue South

            6 Lebanon Pike                                               18 Airport

            8 8th Avenue South                                        29 Jefferson

            14 Whites Creek                                             

The bus routes in operation until 8:15 p.m. Friday:

3 West End/White Bridge                               52 Nolensville Pike 

            7 Hillsboro Pike                                               55 Murfreesboro Pike

            22 Bordeaux                                                   56 Gallatin Pike

            23 Dickerson Pike                                          76 Madison (to Neely’s Bend and Larkin Springs)

            50 Charlotte Pike (to White Bridge)

Bus routes scheduled to begin service Saturday at 7:15 a.m. on snow detours:

3 West End/White Bridge                               22 Bordeaux

4 Shelby (to Shelby & 19th)                             23 Dickerson Pike

6 Lebanon Pike                                               29 Jefferson

7 Hillsboro Pike                                               50 Charlotte Pike (to White Bridge only)

8 8th Avenue South                                         52 Nolensville Pike

14 Whites Creek                                             55 Murfreesboro Pike

17 12th Avenue South                                     56 Gallatin Pike

18 Airport                                                        76 Madison (to Neely’s Bend and Larkin Springs)