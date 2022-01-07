NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit will reduce service and limit routes on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the last bus departures from WeGo Central will be at 6:15 p.m. for local neighborhood routes and 8:15 p.m. for major corridors.

Rides will resume Saturday at 7:15 a.m. and additional service will be added throughout the day as road conditions allow.

WeGo Access paratransit will only offer service for work and medical trips on Saturday. Paratransit customers should prepare for possible delays. Access on Demand services will not be available.

Safety is our number one priority, so please be aware that there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously. We ask that you allow for additional travel time so we can help get you where you need to go safely. -WeGo Public Transit

The bus routes in operation until 6:15 p.m. Friday:

4 Shelby (to Shelby & 19th) 17 12th Avenue South

6 Lebanon Pike 18 Airport

8 8th Avenue South 29 Jefferson

14 Whites Creek

The bus routes in operation until 8:15 p.m. Friday:

3 West End/White Bridge 52 Nolensville Pike

7 Hillsboro Pike 55 Murfreesboro Pike

22 Bordeaux 56 Gallatin Pike

23 Dickerson Pike 76 Madison (to Neely’s Bend and Larkin Springs)

50 Charlotte Pike (to White Bridge)

Bus routes scheduled to begin service Saturday at 7:15 a.m. on snow detours:

3 West End/White Bridge 22 Bordeaux

4 Shelby (to Shelby & 19th) 23 Dickerson Pike

6 Lebanon Pike 29 Jefferson

7 Hillsboro Pike 50 Charlotte Pike (to White Bridge only)

8 8th Avenue South 52 Nolensville Pike

14 Whites Creek 55 Murfreesboro Pike

17 12th Avenue South 56 Gallatin Pike

18 Airport 76 Madison (to Neely’s Bend and Larkin Springs)