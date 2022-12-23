NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – WeGo Public Transit buses will be operating on snow route detours through Saturday morning.

The company made the announcement Friday afternoon as some roads in Nashville continue to be slick and dangerous.

According to WeGo, snow routes are for routes that need to use a detour to navigate safely during inclement weather. Buses will operate on all routes that have service, even if a snow route detour is not listed for a particular route.

Route 4 is operating on a modified snow detour, while routes 14, 41, 42, 84, and 86 will not run Friday. WeGo said they will make a decision mid-morning Saturday as to when buses on routes 14 and 42 will return to service.

WeGo Access is operating, but paratransit customers are asked to be prepared for possible delays as drivers will be driving cautiously through neighborhoods.

Additionally, WeGo is asking all customers to prepare for additional delays and allow for extra travel time as bus drivers proceed with caution.

Continuous updates can be found here, or by calling WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950.