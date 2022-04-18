NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A WeGo bus driver was cited Monday after a pedestrian died following a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard West.

Metro police say on April 1, 60-year-old Larry Fenters had crossed four lanes of traffic, including the center turn lane, when he was hit outside of the crosswalk.

Fenters was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and died from his injuries on April 9, according to police.

As police investigated, they determined the bus driver, identified as 43-year-old Jason Covington, had enough time to avoid hitting Fenters.

Covington was issued a misdemeanor state citation for failure to yield right of way resulting in a death. His booking date is set for May 12, police say.