NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit announced Tuesday plans to improve technology for riders using the Transit App.

The company announced the app will use vehicle location data to generate even more accurate predictions of estimated vehicle arrivals, ensuring that customers don’t miss the bus.

WeGo riders will also have access to information that gives them an estimate of the rider load for an incoming bus, according to a news release.

“The Transit app gives WeGo riders accurate and current information and that’s important for people who are trying to get to work or home,” said WeGo Deputy Chief Operating Officer Dan Freudberg. “Thanks to upgrades to WeGo’s data systems, vehicle positions now update every 15 to 20 seconds. And if a user is using the ‘GO’ feature in the app while riding the vehicle, the location updates every second or two.”

The app is free and available for download on Android and Apple devices.

The company said the new Transit Royale upgrade is free to everyone who uses the Transit app in the Nashville area.

For more information visit the Transit App.