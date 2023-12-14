NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 pandemic created supply chain delays across several industries that are still being felt today, but there’s still hope because some new inventory just arrived for WeGo Public Transit.

This week, WeGo received a shipment of Access buses that had been on backorder since 2020.

“We’ve had buses on order now for three years,” said Eric Melcher, the public information officer for WeGo. “This batch, actually, we got just unexpectedly, being able to make some phone calls to dealers in the region and be able to get them specially outfitted for us.”

These particular buses shuttle community members with disabilities to doctors’ appointments and other destinations. The buses are currently being outfitted with camera and communication systems before they hit the roads.

The transit system reportedly received eight Access buses this week, which will go into service next week. Another 40 buses that are on order are set to be delivered within the next few months.

Officials said there have been several contributing factors to the delays in receiving the orders.

“The problem is the chassis themselves have not been made as many as needed to be in recent years, and then also microchips. Some of the microchips that are in here have been in short supply, so between those two things, it’s an incredible backlog,” Melcher explained.

While supply chain issues are still being felt nationwide, WeGo officials told News 2 this is a sign of more good things to come.

“We’ve seen some indication nationally that maybe things are getting a little better in terms of manufacturing,” said Melcher.

