NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee lawmaker’s office turns into a makeshift memorial.

On Wednesday, a group of Tennessee students filled House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s office with flowers and teddy bears to honor victims lost to gun violence.

A handful of Belmont and Vanderbilt students told News 2 it’s important to call for action even when the legislature is not in session.

Governor Bill Lee has called for a special session this August in order to to “strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.”

Until then, these students said they want to keep their voices loud as we come up on two months since the Covenant School shooting.

“This has been an issue I’ve been passionate about for quite some time, but the Covenant shooting kind of reinvigorated this desperate need to do more and enact common sense gun legislation that we know works and reduces gun violence,” said Natalie Schilling, a student at Belmont University.

On Wednesday afternoon, the handful of students made the walk from the legislative plaza to Sexton’s office calling it “Weeping Wednesday.”

“We came up with this concept of Weeping Wednesday because we want to commemorate all victims of gun violence across Tennessee. And while we are here to cause change we also want to take a moment and say we have to take a moment and honor and commemorate the victims that we have lost,” said Alex LaRoux, a student at Vanderbilt University.