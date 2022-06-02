NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A double lane closure on both sides of I-24 will impact weekend traffic in the Nashville area. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the interstate in both directions this weekend over Mill Creek for construction.

Two lanes will be closed from mile marker 58 to 59. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, and last until 5 a.m. Monday, June 6.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Three lanes could be closed for brief periods, but one lane of traffic will always remain open.

Kiewit crews will be conducting bridge work, which includes installing a temporary lane shift, placing barrier rail, replacing damaged bridge approach slabs and performing partial depth bridge deck repairs.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.