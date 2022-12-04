NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man hosted his hundredth neighborhood walk on Sunday as part of a movement he started more than two years ago that’s made its way through the country.

Shawn Dromgoole said he didn’t feel comfortable walking around his own neighborhood during the height of the pandemic. However, he was able to find community members who wanted to walk with him, creating the “We Walk With Shawn” movement.

“When we started this, the world was really dark. It was the week that George Floyd died, it was the middle of the pandemic, it was hard,” Dromgoole recalled. “But to see people coming together in unity, it’s hopeful, it’s exciting, it just makes me happy and it makes me look forward to the future.”

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Dromgoole and fellow walkers celebrated the movement’s hundredth walk.

“Everyone can build community by walking together. It’s simple to just get to know your neighbors,” Dromgoole explained. “You can’t really hate anyone that you’re walking with, so just getting to know people, sharing our stories together, and just building community by the simple act of walking is something that almost everyone can do. Even if you have to roll, you can still build community.”

If you’d like to get involved, you can find more information about Dromgoole’s walks by following this link.