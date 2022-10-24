EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “This pain is unlike any pain I’ve ever experienced,” Shameka Brown Kinzer said.

Many questions remain after an 18-year-old boy was found shot to death in East Nashville.

The mother of Isaac Brown is now pleading for someone to come forward with information on who murdered her son.

“I sleep in his bed every night since he has been gone,” Kinzer said.

Kinzer said her son, Isaac, had big dreams.

“He just turned 18 and he said all he wanted to do is do music. He said, ‘Mama, I am going to be famous,’” Kinzer said.

She said last Wednesday he was on his way to record music. Later that night, her son’s body was found on Fairwin Avenue in East Nashville.

“And they shot him in the head. He wasn’t doing anything wrong, he was doing his music, what he believed…I just want somebody to come forward because my son did not deserve the way that he was killed,” Kinzer said.

Isaac was a big part of his mother’s organization called “Off to College Not Prison.” She said it was a way to keep Isaac off the streets.

“And get him and other kids connected with mentor and positive role models that could impact black males’ lives,” Kinzer said.

Now, she said Isaac’s legacy will continue through her work and through his music.

“I never prepared for this, and I don’t think no one will. . .We need help, we need help, we really need help, Nashville,” Kinzer said.

Metro Homicide unit detectives are still investigating. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

If you would like to help donate to the family, information can be found here.