NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Madison neighbors are mourning the deaths of three neighbors after devastating storms tore through Nesbitt Lane Saturday, leveling several homes.

Sue Prior recalled being miles away downtown at work, while her 17-year-old son weathered the storm at home. She prayed the large trees surrounding her home wouldn’t come down on Saturday, Dec. 9.

“I was praying about the trailers, and the trees not falling on the trailer, that’s what I was really worried about, but I wasn’t expecting the storm to get that bad,” Prior said.

Unfortunately, her neighbors weren’t so lucky.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, strong winds toppled one mobile home onto another, claiming the lives of 37-year-old Joseph Dalton, along with his neighbors, 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son, Anthony Elmer Mendez.

Officials said Perez’s 7-year-old son and Dalton’s 10-year-old son were both inside their respective homes at the time of the incident. They were both transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We see them all the time, you know, we’re pretty small here, so everybody kind of sees everybody in and out, knows everybody,” Prior explained.

Hector Lara, who lives just up the road from Nesbitt Lane, recalled tense moments when he wasn’t sure he’d survive.

“Roofs were flying, the house was moving back and forth. I just, honestly, I feared for my life because I didn’t know what was going to happen the next second,” Lara recalled.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, Lara was quick to jump in and help. He and others offered food and water to his neighbors, including the families of those who lost their lives in the storm.

“Especially in this time, closer to Christmas, the holidays, it’s tragic that this happened at this time. I’m sure everyone didn’t expect this and wanted to be with family,” Lara said.

Gov. Bill Lee surveyed the area Sunday, calling for Tennesseans across the state to step up and help their neighbors in need.

Prior said her street will miss those they lost to the devastating storm, and their loved ones were in her thoughts.

“We love you and we’re praying for you, and we’re so sorry,” she wanted them to know.

Residents in need of assistance can visit the Madison Community Center on North Dupont Avenue, where the American Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter.