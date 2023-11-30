NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville firefighters responded to two separate fires within 24 hours at a homeless encampment off Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage, but neighbors said they’re not surprised.

First responders at the scene of the second fire, which came out as an explosion call around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, told News 2 they believed it was started by a propane tank, but the official cause is still under investigation.

Even though nobody was hurt during either fire, neighbor Brittany McCann said it’s only a matter of time.

“We knew this was going to happen,” McCann said. “I walked the district attorney, Glenn Funk, through the camp and showed him all the unattended fires from where they’re burning trash and how close the gas stations are and how they sell the propane tanks and how when winter came and it got drier, bad things were going to happen.”

According to McCann, the people who live in the encampment get propane tanks from outreach groups and nearby gas stations to stay warm during the cold months. In addition, they reportedly light fires to cook and burn the “massive amounts” of trash in the camp.

However, the fires are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to problems at the Hermitage homeless encampment.

McCann told News 2 there is constant drug use, copious amounts of trash and needles, and dangerous conditions within the camp due to the cliffs and dark roads.

Neighbors have been working for more than a year to help find housing for the homeless people staying there and get the encampment shut down.

Their biggest fear: “People that we’ve grown to know in the community and see on a daily basis, finding their bodies, watching them die, or not knowing what happened to them because we never see them again,” McCann said.

Metro’s Office of Homeless Services (OHS) tasked a group of nonprofits, called the prioritization team, to decide the order in which camps should be closed based on various factors.

News 2 reached out to the OHS about the Hermitage encampment, but as of this writing, we have yet to hear back.