NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN)– Metro police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle that hit and killed a Nashville woman late last year.

On Dec. 28th, a motorist found 39-year-old Chancey Birnbaum laying in the street near East Thompson Lane and Murfreesboro Pike.

Birnbaum’s aunt spoke with News 2 and said she doesn’t think the hit and run was an accident.

“We just want to know what happened. I mean if it was an accident, it was an accident. But I mean, with seeing her and hearing from the medical examiner, there is just no way. She fought with somebody before,” Birnbaum’s aunt said.

On Monday, investigators said they have reason to believe Birnbaum may have gotten into an altercation with a man moments before the hit and run. They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed that fight to come forward.

Birnbaum was married and had two young sons. Her husband, Andrew Merrell, said he and his boys need closure.

“Say something. Say something. Look at these babies, look at them. If you don’t want to do it for me, do it for these babies,” Merrell told News 2 tearfully.

It’s unclear why Birnbaum was in that area of South Nashville so early in the morning or who she was with at the end of December. But her aunt says she was “trying to get her life back on track.”

“She was a good mom to the boys. She had her life straightened out for a long time and she had a set back,” Birnbaum’s aunt said. “She had her demons and she fought them and she was trying to win.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard what happened to Birnbaum to come forward and help this family find peace.

If you have information you are asked to call Metro police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.