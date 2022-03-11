NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville family has waited nearly a year for justice to be served after a man was shot and killed in North Nashville in May 2020.

On Thursday, Metro police announced the arrest of accused murderer Melvin Evans, wanted for the fatal shooting of Jashaun Cane-Germane. The news came as a sigh of relief for Cane-Germane’s family.

“I was relieved, happy. It’s kind of a lot of stress off of me and I can be more at peace,” said Dontia Dardy, the mother of Cane-Germane’s three children.

Dardy still remembers that day back in May. According to police, 24-year-old Cane-Germane had gotten into an argument inside a store with another man. The altercation continued outside, where Cane-Germane was shot at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Lafayette Street.

“I was on the phone with him 30 minutes before he died, so it was just kind of crazy because he was just telling me that he’ll be home soon. He was going to work, so it wasn’t like he was just out there. He was just going to work, he stopped at a store and it just happened,” remembered Dardy. “I was two months pregnant when I found out.”

It would be a week later when police put out a murder warrant, charging Evans with the fatal shooting. The U.S. Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrested Evans after a CrimeStopper tip, led authorities to him in a Chattanooga home.

“He was a funny person, like comedian wise. He always was the peacemaker, make everybody laugh, and he was just so funny to me,” said Dardy. “Even the rest of his family. It’s not just me that’s hurting.”

For the first time, someone in Cane-Germane’s family spoke out. Finally, the arrest of Evans is bringing them one step closer to justice.

“We waiting, we waiting. Hope justice is served. We are waiting still. I’ll be at every court date, me and my kids, with bells on,” said Dardy.

Metro police said Evans will be returned to Nashville soon.