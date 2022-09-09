NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The shooting rampage that plagued the city of Memphis on Wednesday was done by the hands of Ezekiel Kelly.

Records show the 19-year-old had a violent past and the shooting has now put Tennessee’s juvenile justice system under nationwide scrutiny.

The aftermath of the shooting rampage in Memphis, which unfolded on a live stream, has caused mixed emotions when it comes to how to address youth crime.

“This is a very manageable problem when you talk about crime,” said Lonnell Matthews with the organization My Brothers Keeper.

While others are urging judges to not look at the age, but to focus on the crime.

Within the month of September, many have been noting the amount of crime at the hands of juveniles. In Metro Nashville, teens were arrested for criminal homicide, theft of a vehicle, and bringing a gun to school.

“If teens don’t have a felony charge, they can be redeemed, they can be shown a different way, but when we have the teens coming in with murders, strong-armed robberies, carjackings, just beating people who have never done anything to them…no, the judicial system has not shown me anything,” said Mamie Turner.

It’s become a topic that hits close to home for Turner.

Not only does she advocate for victims’ families, but she has been fighting for justice for the past two years herself after her son, Lee Turner, was shot and killed. The suspects charged in the case were just 16 and 17 years old. This week, Turner attended a bail meeting for one of the teens, where the judge agreed he could get out under certain provisions.

“The judicial system is not for the victims; it’s totally for the perpetrators. We could not say anything, of course we know no outbursts, but it’s hard to not say anything when our children as deceased,” Turner explained.

However, many say every juvenile is not the same, and there are opportunities for rehabilitation and ways to turn their life around.

“You have 100,000 plus youth in this city and you have less than 0.5% that are making bad decisions. If we all come together with coordinated efforts and stay focused, we can really make their lives better. We can make Nashville probably the safest place to live in this country,” said Matthews.

On Friday, during a press conference Governor Bill Lee was questioned on his thoughts on being tougher on juvenile crime after Kelly killed four people in Memphis.

The Governor responded by saying, “Juvenile offenders become adult offenders if we don’t do a good job, working with those juvenile offenders.”

He explained change comes when they can look at preventing crime before it happens, and taking a look at bringing more officers on the street and additional training.

“We are committed to the improvement from one end to the other,” Governor Lee said.