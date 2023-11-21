NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular convenience store is reportedly setting its sights on a neighborhood just 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

Wawa has filed a building permit application for 3332 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch. The lot is located near the Cascades Apartments and adjacent to Thorntons convenience store, right off of Murfreesboro Pike.

The gas station and convenience store chain announced its plans to expand into the Nashville market more than a year ago, with 40 potential locations planned for areas across Middle Tennessee.

Other locations where building permits have recently been filed include Dickson, Lebanon and Manchester. The chain is primarily located along the East Coast, with stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

However, in the last few years, the chain has expanded into the Florida panhandle, South Alabama, and North Carolina, and opened more than 50 locations in 2022. Wawa plans to open its first Nashville store in 2025.

It’s unclear what the exact opening date will be for the Antioch location. Following the announcement in 2022, John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa, said he’s excited to bring the popular chain to the area.

“With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we’re thrilled to continue our growth in new markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to new friends and neighbors,” Poplawski said. “We are excited to expand beyond our current operating area and look forward to serving the community come 2025 and beyond.”