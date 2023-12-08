NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Water Services (MWS) has spent several hours dealing with a water main break in South Nashville.

News 2 sent a crew to the scene of the incident at Sidco Drive and Armory Drive. MWS said it was a 12-inch break.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, MWS told News 2 crews had isolated the break and rerouted the water, adding that they didn’t believe any customers were without water.

However, just before noon, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) confirmed the nearby water main break on Sidco Drive was affecting operations at Vanderbilt Health One Hundred Oaks campus.

“Today, as a result of the water main break, appointments for some patients have been converted to telehealth visits,” a VUMC official said in a statement to News 2. “Additionally, we are directing patients to other VUMC locations for services whenever possible. Other appointments for today will need to be rescheduled.”

VUMC said it is waiting for an update from MWS about when services may return to normal.

Meanwhile, according to MWS, repairs will be completed as soon as possible.