NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Water poured down the staircase close to the Tennessee State Capitol Thursday morning following a water main break in downtown Nashville.

According to Metro Water Services (MWS), there appears to be a break in an 8-inch main in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A spokesperson for MWS told News 2 shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 that first responders called in the break for repairs.

Officials said the break is not impacting water service to the State Capitol, but it will impact service to the Cordell Hull Building.

(Courtesy: Tennessee state representative)

Even though the sidewalk is closed, the incident is not affecting traffic, MWS reported.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

This marks at least the third water main break in or near the downtown area in three days, including one on James Robertson Parkway on Tuesday, March 14, followed by one at North 1st Street and Spring Street on Wednesday, March 15.