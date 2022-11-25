NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A water main break in downtown Nashville flooded portions of Bridgestone Arena Friday morning.

Water began pouring from a sidewalk on Demonbreun Street near the Music City Center around 6 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro Water Services reported the water is from a private water service line, which feeds to Bridgestone Arena. MWS crews are working with Bridgestone to get it repaired.

Bridgestone is scheduled to host two hockey games Friday, with the Predators facing off against the Colorado Avalanche this afternoon and the Music City Hockey Classic, which features the Northeastern University Huskies against the Western Michigan University Broncos, later tonight.

The Nashville Predators released a statement, which reads:

Bridgestone Arena is experiencing flooding today due to a wain main break close to the arena. We are currently assessing the situation to make determinations about this afternoon’s contest and the college hockey game scheduled for this evening.

No additional information was immediately released.