NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A water main has broken Tuesday morning along James Robertson Parkway in downtown Nashville.

Metro Water Services reported the broken 16 inch water main is near the intersection of 2nd Avenue North in front of the Historic Metro Courthouse.

All inbound lanes of James Robertson Parkway over the Cumberland River, from North 1st Street to 3rd Avenue North, will be closed while crews excavate and complete repairs, according to MWS. Inbound motorists will be detoured to the Woodland Street Bridge. Second Avenue is also closed between Gay Street and James Robertson Parkway.

Water service to the Historic Metro Courthouse, Justice A.A. Birch Building, Ben West Municipal Building and Nashville Downtown Detention Center is impacted by the break.

MWS reported the cause or severity of the break is unknown and repairs are expected to continue into the evening rush hours.

General Sessions court will be closed for the remainder of Tuesday.