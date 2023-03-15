NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A water main break reported early Monday morning led to road closures near downtown Nashville.

The water main break was reported just before 3 a.m. at North 1st Street and Spring Street.

Spring Street is currently closed in both directions as crews work to stop the water and clear debris off of the road.

Crews have closed traffic at North 1st Street heading to downtown Nashville from Dickerson Road. I-24 East to Exit 47 is also closed as crews work to patch the break.

According to Metro Water Services, crews have determined that the break is a 12-inch water main. Officials told a News 2 crew on scene that they are reportedly concerned about the structural integrity of the road due to the break.

It is unknown when the break will be repaired or when roads will reopen.

No other information was immediately released.