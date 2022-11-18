NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after items were stolen from a Nashville jewelry store Friday evening.

It happened at “Solitaire: The Diamond Store” inside Opry Mills Mall.

Metro police told News 2 that suspects stole watches from the store.

The suspects are described as three black males, all wearing matching black face masks. One of the suspects was wearing hospital scrubs while the other two had on blue hoodies and hospital scrub pants.

(Courtesy: Kaitlyn Deming) (Courtesy: Kaitlyn Deming) (Courtesy: Kaitlyn Deming) (Courtesy: Kaitlyn Deming) (Courtesy: Kaitlyn Deming) (Courtesy: Kaitlyn Deming) (Courtesy: Kaitlyn Deming)

Photos from the scene show damaged display boxes and broken glass throughout the store.

There is no word on the cost of the damages or the stolen watches.