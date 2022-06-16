Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Wilson County man is dead following a barricade in Nashville Thursday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Annex Avenue.

Metro police say, Calvin Courter, 25, was wanted on warrants out of Wilson County for a domestic-related aggravated kidnapping/assault.

Metro police, along with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, tracked Courter to the Nashville home.

Authorities made repeated demands for the man to come out of the home.

MNPD special response team officers went into the home later to find Courter deceased. Police say it appeared he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Metro police say no officers fired their weapons in the barricade.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now handling this case.