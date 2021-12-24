NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on four outstanding warrants was taken into custody on Tuesday and is faced with nine separate charges.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said they were conducting surveillance on Dezzion Pickett, 25, when they arrested him at a Shell gas station located at 2312 Brick Church Pike.

According to a warrant, when authorities searched Pickett they found one Oxycodone pill on him. Detectives said also they saw the handle of a handgun between the driver seat and center console of the vehicle he was driving.

Authorities then searched the car and reportedly found a bag of marijuana weighing about 10 grams, a bag of cocaine weighing nearly six grams, as well as a digital scale, within the center console. In the glove box, officials said there was a large amount of empty sandwich bags, and that Pickett had $610 in U.S. cash on him.

Pickett is a two-time convicted felon for aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.