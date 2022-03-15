NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man has been taken into custody and charged after police said a stolen vehicle from Knoxville was found on Monday in South Nashville.

According to Metro Police, officials were conducting extra patrols on Carroll Street and University Court when they ran the tag on a vehicle. Officers said both the plates and the car were reported stolen out of Knoxville.

Austin Yoakum (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After a search, police said they found a scale, multiple needles on the floorboards, and the passenger reportedly had four crack pipes on her.

A warrant said the driver, Austin Yoakum, 26, was found to have a warrant out of Knox County for vehicle theft.

Yoakum will soon be picked up and taken to Knox County due to his out-of-county warrant.