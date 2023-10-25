NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After more than a month on the run, a man accused of shooting a woman during an argument in downtown Nashville is back behind bars.

Karl Terry, 30, was wanted for a grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, felon in possession of a weapon, domestic assault, attempt to influence a witness and vandalism.

He had been featured on the Metro Nashville Police Department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list multiple times since August — about a month after a grand jury returned the indictment. However, the charges date back to a Jan. 5 shooting at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway in Nashville.

Police said Terry got into an argument with two women at a Demonbreun Street bar and the argument continued outside. He then followed the women in his vehicle, rolled down his window and fired a single shot at them, according to investigators.

One of the women was hit in the upper back, but her injuries were non-life threatening. While Terry was previously arrested in Memphis about a week after the alleged shooting, he was later released from jail and reportedly got into more trouble in March.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro Nashville officers spotted Terry in a 2021 Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen out of Memphis on March 25. Police said he was passing vehicles in oncoming traffic over double yellow lines.

When they tried to initiate a traffic stop, officers said Terry sped away at a high rate of speed. Spike strips were deployed on the vehicle, but Terry reportedly continued to flee until he got to Shelby Avenue and took off on foot.

Despite commands to stop, officials said Terry continued to run and was eventually taken into custody. According to the affidavit, Terry discarded a Glock handgun just before being arrested.

Police began searching for Terry again in July after he was indicted on charges related to the Jan. 5 shooting. He first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on August 23. Authorities said he was taken into custody again on Monday, Oct. 23.

In addition to the alleged crimes in Nashville, Terry has multiple robbery-related convictions out of Chicago. As of Wednesday, Oct. 25 he was still behind bars with an over $200,000 bond. He is now among at least 75 “Most Wanted” fugitives who have been arrested within the past year.

The list is typically reserved for people who police consider to be some of the city’s “most violent” offenders. Since Oct. 19, 2022, just over 70% of people on the list have been taken into custody. Officials largely attribute the arrest rate to tips received from the public.