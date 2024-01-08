NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several months after reportedly breaking into a Nashville home and threatening the people inside, one of the city’s “Most Wanted” fugitives is now behind bars.

John Lewis, 28, was wanted on eight outstanding warrants stemming from the alleged burglary, which happened on Sept. 4, 2023, according to an arrest affidavit. Lewis was placed on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list about three weeks into the search for his whereabouts.

The charges against him include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In the arrest affidavit, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they received a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress around 11:38 p.m. that night. When they arrived at the home on 25th Avenue North, police spotted Lewis and the homeowner outside.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

However, after seeing authorities, the affidavit said Lewis ushered the woman back inside and escaped through the back of the residence. Officers checked the immediate area but said they could not find Lewis.

The homeowner told police that Lewis, who she had been in a previous relationship with, had knocked on several of the doors before going to a window that looks into the living room and knocking on the A/C unit, trying to get inside.

Then, the woman said Lewis pointed a firearm at her through the window and claimed he would shoot her and another woman at the home “if he was denied entry.” One person called 911 while Lewis was being let inside the house.

According to officials, Lewis came inside “waving the firearm” around and continued to point the weapon at the homeowner. The woman told officers that the firearm also crossed the path of multiple children who were at the home at the time.

While investigating, police said they found a Glock 23 inside a trash can with a bullet in the chamber and 13 bullets inside the magazine. Authorities were also given a satchel that was said to belong to Lewis.

The satchel reportedly contained 6.5 grams of marijuana and a $1 bill with cocaine residue. Following the incident, police said Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) surveillance cameras showed Lewis escaping from the back of the residence.

Investigators continued to search for his whereabouts until he was finally located and apprehended on Jan. 4, 2024. Court documents show that Lewis was previously convicted on a felony charge for robbery in 2015. Records state that he received a six-year prison sentence.

As of Monday, Jan. 8, Lewis was still behind bars on a $74,500 bond. He is among at least 81 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since the “Most Wanted” list was launched in October 2022. Police have largely attributed the arrest rate to tips from the public.