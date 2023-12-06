NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives with a long criminal history is now back behind bars after police said he was caught trying to impersonate another man.

John Sullivan, 41, had previously been spending time in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections after he was convicted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, for a shooting that happened in Sept. 2002.

However, not long after his release, court documents indicate he was involved in another violent incident on Dec. 19, 2021. The Metro Nashville Police Department listed him among its “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives in February after he was indicted on charges related to the incident.

The charges against Sullivan include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation, felon in possession of a weapon and contraband in a penal institution.

John Sullivan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to an arrest affidavit, police were dispatched to a home on Lincoya Bay Drive, where they were met by a woman who said she and Sullivan had gotten into an argument. After becoming upset, the woman told officers Sullivan pushed her down on the bathroom tub.

She then stated that Sullivan grabbed her by the neck and choked her multiple times before reportedly pulling out a handgun and pointing it at her. According to police, the woman told them she “thought she was going to die.”

However, she was reportedly able to get away from Sullivan and run outside. Investigators later found two handguns on the bed near the bathroom where the woman said the assault had occurred, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Sullivan was detained shortly after the incident. However, police began looking for him again after he was indicted by a grand jury.

After nearly 10 months, officers patrolling the area of 16th Avenue North and Ireland Street on Tuesday, Dec. 5 said they spotted a man who looked like Sullivan get into the passenger seat of a white Nissan Altima.

Police followed the vehicle to North 6th Street and Howerton Street, where the driver parked. Officers then conducted a felony take down on the vehicle and placed the driver and passenger into custody.

When asked to confirm his identity, Sullivan allegedly told the officers he had his ID in a wallet that was taken from his pocket. However, authorities said the paper Tennessee identification was for a man by another name.

Investigators were eventually able to confirm Sullivan’s identity through his fingerprints. Afterward, officers said he told them he had gotten “lucky” and found the wallet with the paper Tennessee identification inside.

Sullivan was booked into jail on all four of his outstanding warrants and is now facing an additional charge for criminal impersonation. According to officials, he also has a federal outstanding warrant with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He is among at least 80 “Most Wanted” fugitives who have been taken into custody since the program was launched in October 2022. Officials largely attribute the high arrest rate to tips received from the public.