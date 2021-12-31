NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted felon was taken into custody early Friday morning after police said he was found asleep in a car outside a Nashville Airbnb.

According to a warrant, officials responded to the Airbnb after renters reported a suspicious person sleeping in a BMW in the driveway of the home located on Lakeland Drive. Officers said after a search, they learned the vehicle’s owner, Jeffery Allen, 51, had an outstanding felony warrant for violating probation.

When police arrived, Allen was still asleep in the driver’s seat, and officers placed spike strips under the vehicle. Officials then knocked on the window and ordered him out of the car.

The warrant said Allen verbally complied at first, then put the vehicle in gear and sped through the backyard, around the house, and back onto Lakeland Drive where he drove eastbound. A pursuit then ensued.

Police said Allen was pursued from Stewarts Ferry Pike and I-40 West all the way to Briley Parkway North and Elm Hill Pike. During the pursuit, officers said Allen tossed multiple items out of the vehicle. He then pulled onto the right shoulder and reportedly surrendered to officers.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found multiple glass narcotic bongs and pipes, a magazine with ten bullets in it, as well as a narcotic scale.

Officers said Allen showed signs of impairment and fell asleep during questioning and on the ride to booking. He refused to provide a blood sample for testing.

Allen is now faced with multiple charges including vandalism and evading arrest.