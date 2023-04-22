NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fans of the Nashville SC are expected to line up early ahead of Saturday night’s game for the chance at receiving a free gift.

On Saturday, April 22, the Nashville SC will give the first 10,000 fans that arrive at Geodis Park a free bobblehead ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against LAFC (Los Angeles Football Club).

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The bobblehead features center-back Walker Zimmerman in the iconic bright yellow Nashville SC jersey with Thor’s hammer in his hand.

The center-back was traded to the Nashville SC in February 2020 during the club’s inaugural season for a historic transfer figure for a defender in Major League Soccer. In the same month, Zimmerman scored the first goal in Nashville SC’s MLS history. Before the transfer, Zimmerman played for the LAFC.

Since joining Nashville SC, Zimmerman has won multiple honors in each season including MLS Defender of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

According to Nashville SC, the bobbleheads are courtesy of Renasant Bank. Gates for tonight’s game will open at 6 p.m. Kickoff is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Geodis Park.