NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jurors heard Travis Reinking’s voice for the first time on Day 4 of the Waffle House shooting trial, as they watched a YouTube video that he posted. The video was one of a series Reinking made.

A psychologist testified signs of paranoia, hallucinations and delusions can be seen in the video, as Reinking believes someone has broken into his house.

“This is why I’m angry right now. I come back up to my apartment, and this is on my Dad’s property. My Dad owns this property. This is where I reside. This is where all my stuff is, my stuff is right here. So this is my living quarters. This is where I live, this is where I reside. No one can come in here. The door is locked. There’s nothing saying anyone can come in here. Anyway, I come in here, I come into my bathroom, I notice in my bathroom the toilet seat is up. The toilet seat is up in my bathroom,” Reinking is heard saying in the video while pointing to the toilet seat.

That’s just a portion of the 13-minute video.

Defense attorneys called a second psychologist Thursday who also diagnosed Reinking with schizophrenia.

A few of the exchanges between prosecutors and the defense witnesses were heated. Prosecutors seemed to try and discredit the defense’s two witnesses.

Those in the courtroom were also shown two bizarre images Reinking drew while in jail.

The first drawing appears to depict a reenactment of the shootings on April 22, 2018. Details include his truck, rifle and even the words he heard yelled at the time.

A second picture was similar in nature but included a spaceship with aliens convening down on Waffle House. Defense attorneys pointed out there are three aliens in the spaceship, a number we’ve learned had significant meaning with Reinking.

Closing arguments in the trial are set to begin Friday morning.