NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and his team, have been preparing for the trial of Travis Reinking for years. Reinking was found guilty and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the Waffle House mass shooting in Antioch that killed four people in 2018.

“This was a long process,” Funk said. “There’s a frustration anytime that a case takes four years to get to trial especially one that has this many causalities.”

Frustration fueled the prosecution who poured over evidence despite disruptions and delays.

“Mr. Reinking changed lawyers. He had to have mental health evaluations. Then we’re almost ready for trial and COVID rolls in,” recalled Funk.

The 10-day-long trial focused less on if Reinking pulled the trigger, as he was seen on surveillance camera doing so, but instead, his mental state.

“This was one of the rare cases that when the report came back, at first, the words that were used made it appear that they were saying that Travis Reinking could not understand the wrongfulness of his act,” said Funk. “Which is why we study these reports and don’t just look at what does the headline say.”

In doing so, Funk said the finding revealed multiple layers of planning.

“In 2017 [Reinking] had said he wanted to commit a mass shooting and that when he did the shooting he was planning to make people think he was insane at the time. Before he drove to the Waffle House, he had packed an escape bag that not only included a gun and more ammunition but also included some silver bars that he would be able to exchange for cash on the road so he wouldn’t have a trace of a credit card. After he got done, he went home. He took a shower. He changed clothes. He rearmed himself and he went and hid and tried to get out of the area,” Funk explained. “He clearly knew the wrongfulness of this mass murder.”

With all this evidence, why didn’t the District Attorney’s Office seek the death penalty?

“We met with every one of the families and we sought guidance from them. Some of these families said we want the death penalty, but not all of them,” Funk said. “It really needs to be a 100% unanimous consensus.”

Funk also applauded the victims, and their families, for facing the gunman who changed their lives forever.

“‘They all had courage. They had strength. They had perseverance. They had character,” Funk said.

He continued, the guilty verdict is a message to all of Nashville.

“We want to make sure that anybody who thinks that they can have a weapon, shoot someone else, get away with it because either the prosecutor’s office isn’t going to be focused on violent crime or because they think it will be excused by some mental health condition that they may or may not have,” Funk assured. “This behavior will not be tolerated.”